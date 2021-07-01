How Much Nebraska Is Reportedly Paying Former AD Bill Moos

Nebraska athletics got a surprise this week when reports emerged that athletic director Bill Moos was leaving. It soon turned out to be a retirement, rather than an ousting. But judging by the money, Nebraska may not be thrilled about it.

According to Sam McKewon of the Omaha World-Herald, Nebraska will be paying Moos nearly $3 million as part of an “exit agreement”. This agreement covers Moos’ full salary for the 2021-22 athletic season.

Moos would not have been owed about half of that money had he retired regularly. McKewon and Parker Gabriel of Husker Extra both suggested that this indicates Nebraska wanted to move on from Moos early.

Moos’ retirement ends a near-40-year career in college athletic administration, 28 of which came as an athletics director. He previously served as AD for Montana, Oregon and Washington State before Nebraska.

Nebraska hired Bill Moos in 2017, and as one of his first orders of business he hired UCF head coach and former Nebraska quarterback Scott Frost as the team’s head football coach.

The following year, he hired Nebraska native and former Big 12 Coach of the Year Fred Hoiberg to coach the Huskers basketball team.

Unfortunately, Nebraska’s top athletic programs could find a ton of success during Moos’ tenure. Perhaps his successor will have more luck in bringing Nebraska athletics back to prominence.

