Illinois Deleted Its Viral Postgame Message For Nebraska

Illinois football had quite the day. The Fighting Illini dominated Nebraska in Lincoln, and had some fun on Twitter afterwards.

“Good game Nebraska,” the Illini Athletics Twitter account sent shortly after the game went final. “Thanks for bringing back B1G football.”

Nebraska has been a real punching bag this season. When the Big Ten was set to go without a season this fall, Nebraska was out front in fighting to get back on the field. Ultimately they got their way, but they’re off to a 1-3 start to show for it.

Not everyone enjoyed the snark. Omaha World-Herald writer Sam McKewon had this to say in response to the message.

On this note: Scott Frost talked all week about how much he respected Lovie Smith's approach to this season. I'll be curious to know what Smith and his boss, Illinois AD Josh Whitman, thinks of this tweet. https://t.co/ylzBhqwjWF — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) November 21, 2020

Illinois would delete the tweet, and hasn’t sent a message since retweeting this one from its football account. Still a flex at Nebraska’s expense, less snark though.

Big wins in Lincoln – 1924 with Red Grange, 2020 with Lovie Smith #Illini pic.twitter.com/cAP6qg5MUN — Illinois Football (@IlliniFootball) November 21, 2020

McKewon caught plenty of heat for his own tweet as well. He’s since admitted that it wasn’t a particularly good one.

My tweet is the bad tweet, BTW. — Sam McKewon (@swmckewonOWH) November 21, 2020

The Illinois tweet was definitely a bit beyond what you usually get from one school about a conference rival, though it stopped short of crossing any real lines.

McKewon is right, Illinois football was the dominant team today in the 41-23 win today. Nebraska football has concerns far beyond whatever an Illinois intern or social media staffer had to say on Twitter after the game.

Scott Frost is now 10-18 at his alma mater, with a 7-15 Big Ten record after today’s loss.