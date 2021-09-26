Injury Update For Nebraska Quarterback Adrian Martinez

Nebraska quarterback Adrian Martinez was knocked out of tonight’s game against No. 20 Michigan State during the first drive of the contest.

On a third down attempt, the junior QB was hit hard by Spartans’ defender Xavier Henderson in the head/face area. Able to walk off on his own power, Martinez went back into the locker room to get checked out.

Martinez is coming off a solid performance in a narrow loss to No. 3 Oklahoma that saw him earn 289 yards and one touchdown through the air on 19/25 passing. As a long-time leader for this Nebraska squad, this would be a massive loss for the 2-2 Cornhuskers.

In his absence, the Scott Frost’s team is being quarterbacked by freshman dual-threat QB Logan Smothers, who has four yards through the air (1/2) and 11 yards on the ground.

Fortunately for Nebraska, Adrian Martinez was able to return to the game later in the first quarter. He is 2-for-3 for 25 yards yearly on, adding 41 yards on four carries as a runner.

Michigan State opened scoring in this one, with Payton Thorne finding Jayden Reed for a touchdown. Nebraska is driving early in the second quarter to try and even things up. The Huskers, 2-2, are seeking their first Big Ten win of the season so far in tonight’s game against Michigan State.

