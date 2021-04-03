If an NFL team is searching for an athletic tight end who has no issue putting his hand in the dirt to block, Jack Stoll might just be the perfect prospect for them.

Stoll was a willing blocker during his time with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, but he also made countless big plays in the passing game. He finished his college career with 61 receptions for 657 yards and six touchdowns.

Though he wasn’t considered a top prospect at his position at first, Stoll cemented his status as a complete tight end with a jaw-dropping performance at his pro day.

In addition to running the 40-yard dash in just 4.60 seconds, Stoll posted a 31.5-inch vertical, 16 reps on the bench press and finished the shuttle drill in 4.32 seconds.

We sat down with Jack Stoll this week to discuss his pro day, career at Nebraska, NFL goals, expectations for the Cornhuskers and more.

The Spun: How do you feel like you performed at your pro day?

Jack Stoll: I feel like it was a pretty solid outing for myself. Obviously, I was very happy with the 40 time. I was a little upset I couldn’t squeeze that high 4.5 range, but I was really happy with how I ended up showing out. All the other numbers were really solid, like the three-cone drill. I thought it went really well for him.

The Spun: Were you a bit surprised by your time in the 40-yard dash? Also, did you notice Nebraska fans loved the way your hair was moving during that drill?

JS: I’ll tell you this, I found that out very soon [laughing]. I wasn’t surprised by the time though, I knew I was going to run in that 4.6 range. I knew the adrenaline would set me over the edge and allow me to record a solid time. I’ve always had faith in my abilities, speed and athleticism. I was happy that I showcased that. I showed people that I can be a blocking tight end, but I’m a lot more versatile and can be a great athlete who runs routes and dominates as a blocker.

@StollJack had a day yesterday and has cemented himself as a top TE prospect out of @HuskerFBNation 📈

Measuring 6’4 249

40- 4.60

Vert- 31.5

Broad- 9’11

Shuttle- 4.32

3 cone- 6.86 — JL Sports (@JLSports3) March 24, 2021

The Spun: Has the NFL interest picked up since the pro day?

JS: Absolutely, yes. I’ve been able to talk to a decent amount of teams, and luckily I was receiving a decent amount of interest beforehand too. It was great to see that pace stay the same even after the pro day.

The Spun: Who are some tight ends you like to watch on film?

JS: The first name that comes to mind is George Kittle. I think he’s one of the most complete tight ends out there. I think if you’re looking for the most complete one right now, it has to be George Kittle because of his ability to win in the passing game and dominate blocks. He’s done a great job at doing that. I think there a ton of other guys out there – TJ Hockenson is someone to watch. Obviously, Travis Kelce, Darren Waller and guys like that are unbelievable. There are a ton of guys out there, and I think just seeing what they do in the game is always beneficial and something that can help me improve my game.

The Spun: Do you have a favorite moment from your time at Nebraska?

JS: I think one of the most memorable is that Michigan State win in the snow in 2018. Just looking back at that game, it was the definition of a Big Ten football game. The score was 9-6, no one scores a touchdown, it’s freezing out and you have to just run the ball. Getting a win in that game was one of my most memorable moments. I ended up getting a little chippy with some of the Michigan State players in that game. Just the competitive nature of that game and style of play made for a great moment.

Thank you Nebraska! It’s been real✊🏻 pic.twitter.com/DJItLPHrOn — Jack Stoll (@StollJack) December 28, 2020

The Spun: You caught a lot of passes from Adrian Martinez. What are you expecting from him this fall?

JS: Adrian is going to be the same Adrian, and what I mean by that is he’s going to keep grinding and keep working. I have faith in him that he’s going to turn it around and help this program. I have faith in Adrian and I’m looking forward to seeing what he does in 2021 – especially after having a season where you didn’t know if you’d be able to play due to COVID-19. It’ll be very interesting to see what he can do because I think he’s a kid who shows a lot of promise. I’m very excited to see what he can do, and I think he can lead this team to a bowl game, Big Ten Championship and stuff beyond that. Like I said, he has the potential to be an unbelievable quarterback. And if he taps into that, Nebraska will go places.

The Spun: Do you have a dream scenario where you catch a touchdown pass from a certain NFL quarterback?

JS: If I had to pick a dream scenario, I think catching one from a legend like Tom Brady would be awesome. But at the end of the day, catching one from any NFL quarterback is an honor. Regardless of who it is, I can’t wait to get to work with them.

The Spun: What are some traits you believe you showed at your pro day?

JS: I think one thing is athleticism. For some reason that was a knock on me. Some people thought I’d run a 4.8 in the 40-yard dash, but I think the pro day showed that I can move. The three-cone drill showed that I can make sharp cuts. I’m looking forward to the interviews so I can show my intellectual abilities. I want to show that I understand the game. I feel like I showcased my physical abilities at the pro day. This next month when I’m talking to teams I’ll get to show the intellectual side to my game.

One of our favorite first half plays? This catch by #Huskers TE Jack Stoll. What was yours? pic.twitter.com/s5zw7DBrer — Hail Varsity (@HailVarsity) November 3, 2018

The Spun: What are some areas of your game you want to improve on during this time?

JS: I think it’s something that I got progressively better at, and that’s my technique in the blocking game. That’s something that got a lot better during my time at Nebraska. I’m looking forward to getting with a tight ends coach to make sure everything is tightened up. I can guarantee I’ll outwork everyone and get all the details right. Just having a position coach with the knowledge of how to use a proper technique is something that I’m looking forward to.

The Spun: What should NFL fans expect from Jack Stoll?

JS: First of all, as a person, you’re getting someone who will have no issues on the field and represent the program extremely well. I feel like I’m a guy who can go in a locker room and have a good time with a lot of guys. I think the camaraderie part of football is one of the coolest parts about the sport. I don’t think any program will ever have to worry about that with me.

As a football player, I think you’re getting an extremely versatile player who can block a defensive end on one play, and then go line up in the slot and run a crossing route on the next play. I see myself as a starting tight end in three years, that’s my goal. Just stepping into the league, my first-year goals include being a star on special teams and contributor on offense. I think becoming a starter is something that’s very attainable. I’ll just keep putting my head down and keep working toward that goal.

Jack Stoll was a reliable target for Nebraska when he had the ball thrown his direction last season. pic.twitter.com/eLDyYrm8OV — PFF Draft (@PFF_College) June 6, 2019

Stoll could end up being a Day 3 selection in this year’s draft, especially since he had such an impressive showing at his pro day.

You can read more of our interviews with athletes or media stars here.