Nebraska Huskers Wide Receiver Enters Transfer Portal

Nebraska‘s wide receiver depth took a hit on Sunday afternoon.

Huskers wide receiver Jamie Nance announced on Sunday afternoon that he has decided to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal.

Nance, a backup wide receiver for Scott Frost’s program, announced his decision on Twitter.

“I want to thank all of my coaches at the University of Nebraska who have helped me excel in all aspects including Coach Frost, Coach Walters and Coach Lubick,” he wrote.

“With lots of consideration, I have decided to enter the transfer portal to explore potential opportunities.”

Nance is the latest Nebraska wide receiver to enter the NCAA’s transfer portal. He joins fellow 2019 recruits Wan’Dale Robinson, Darien Chase and Demariyon Houston to explore possibilities outside of the Huskers program.

The backup Nebraska wide receiver failed to crack the Huskers’ wide receiver rotation for most of the 2019 and ’20 seasons.

Nance played in one game at the end of the 2019 season, seeing action against Maryland.