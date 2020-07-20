JD Spielman Posts Message For Nebraska Fans After Transfer

Former Nebraska standout wide receiver JD Spielman released a heartfelt statement for Cornhuskers fans on social media today.

Spielman announced earlier this offseason he was leaving the Nebraska program. Over the weekend, reports emerged that the talented wideout is transferring to TCU.

On Monday, Spielman posted to Instagram, thanking his former teammates and Big Red fans for their support over the years.

“I just want to take a moment to thank my true brothers my family and the Nebraska fans for their abundance of support,” Spielman said. “I know you celebrated our wins beside us and felt our losses just as much as we did. The loyalty in the Sea of Red runs deep. You’re much appreciated and very important to not only the Cornhuskers’ success but also my personal success.”

Spielman also touched on his own mental health and how football has helped him in that regard, before concluding with one final sendoff.

Good mental health is also a key component to my success not only on the football field, but also in life, school, and relationships. Focusing on my mental health allows me to understand who I am, what my passions are, and what my purpose is. Football has taught me how to overcome obstacles and face adversity. It has helped me become disciplined, determined, and resilient. At the end of the day, please remember life is so much more than football. I am and always will be much more than just an athlete. Every day is a new opportunity. Thank you again to those who have supported me on my journey. I’m forever grateful. Lots of Luv and Go B1G Red.

Last year, the 5-foot-9 Spielman caught 49 passes for 855 yards and five touchdowns. In three years with the Huskers, Spielman was electric out of the slot, finishing with 170 catches, 2,546 receiving yards and 15 touchdowns.

He’s a major loss for the Nebraska offense heading into the 2020 season.