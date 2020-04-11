Former Nebraska SG Jervay Green Announces Transfer Destination

Last month, the Nebraska Cornhuskers lost junior guard Jervay Green to the NCAA transfer portal. After taking nearly a month to view his options, the former JUCO recruit announced his transfer destination.

Green originally commit to former Nebraska coach Tim Miles. Despite the coaching change, he stuck with his decision and made his way to Lincoln.

This past season, Green averaged 8.2 points and 4.2 rebounds per game. He’ll now try to take that next step as a player in the West Coast Conference.

On Saturday afternoon, Green announced that starting next season he’ll be a member of the Pacific Tigers. The former three-star guard should have a much larger role at Pacific.

Green will have a chance to learn from a former NBA Rookie of the Year in Damon Stoudamire, who’s actually the head coach of the Tigers.

As for the Cornhuskers, they’ll now have to find a way to replace Green’s production for the 2020-21 season. Luckily for the coaching staff, they acquired a standout guard earlier this month.

Nebraska landed a commitment from one of the top transfers on the market in Trey McGowens. It’ll be interesting to see how Fred Hoiberg handles his new-look roster during his second year at the helm.