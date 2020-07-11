Joe Burrow’s Brother Discusses Nebraska Not Wanting Him

Joe Burrow’s collegiate career was turbulent, to say the least. It could’ve looked plenty different had Nebraska offered Burrow a scholarship during his initial recruiting process.

Joe Burrow wanted to play his college ball at Nebraska. Both Joe’s father and his older brother, Dan, played for the Huskers. But Nebraska never showed any interest in the 6-foot-4 signal-caller – a mistake Nebraska would end up regretting.

Joe went on to join the Ohio State Buckeyes before eventually transferring to LSU – and the rest is history. The Tigers QB had one of the best individual seasons by a quarterback in college football history last year. Joe was the No. 1 overall pick in the 2020 NFL Draft as a result.

The now Bengals QB’s connection to Nebraska isn’t well known. But there’s no doubt getting turned down by your dream school hurts. Joe’s older brother, Dan, recently discussed how the former LSU QB reacted to getting turned down by the Huskers.

“Joe is a man of few words, so there wasn’t a ton of conversation with Joe about it. He didn’t say a whole lot,” Dan said on NFL’s Move the Sticks special, via 247Sports. “My older brother and I were a bit more vocal because that’s all we wanted him to do. And for a long time, that’s what he wanted to do. But pretty quickly it wasn’t really in the plans, it didn’t seem like. We thought we had another chance at it a few years later after he decided to leave Ohio State. That unfortunately didn’t work out.”

Could you imagine what Nebraska football would look like today had the program offered a scholarship to Joe Burrow?

Instead, the Huskers have struggled to rise up from the Big Ten’s basement over the past several years.

Recruiting misses happen all the time in college football. But it’s those misses that can dictate the trajectory of a program.