Nebraska Loses Commitment After Early Signing Period

Junior Aho, a defensive end from New Mexico Military Academy, committed to Nebraska ahead of last month’s Iowa game. A little less than a month later, he has reopened his recruitment.

The junior college product is a three-star player. He’s ranked No. 132 overall, and No. 19 among strongside defensive ends, per 247Sports’ composite rankings.

Aho would’ve been a rarity for Nebraska, and all of college football. The versatile edge rusher is originally from France, not generally a major source of college football recruits.

As the early signing period comes to a close, it looks like his football career will go in another direction.

Quote tweeting a video of his 4.62 40-yard dash from a few days before, Aho announced his decommitment from the Huskers.

I am excited to reopen my recruiting process as I announce I decommit from Nebraska and look forward in the future challenges as I’m speed training in LA 🐆💪🏾#free https://t.co/ZedQFIfzRZ — junior aho (@AhoJunior) December 21, 2019

Nebraska has had a good signing period otherwise, and currently has the No. 20 class in the country.

Defensive ends Blaise Gunnerson and Jimari Butler are set to join the team as freshmen, and Scott Frost’s staff heavily recruited that position within the junior college ranks.

Niko Cooper, Jordon Riley, and Pheldarius Payne are all among the top 13 JuCo defensive ends in the country, per 247, and have signed with the Huskers.

Junior Aho previously picked up offers from Minnesota, SMU, Louisiana Tech, and others. Now that most recruits have signed, schools should have a pretty good idea of their needs and openings, so he may very well get attention from elsewhere over the next few months, before February’s National Signing Day.