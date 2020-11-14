Kurt Warner Reacts To Nebraska’s Win Against Penn State Today

Nebraska took down Penn State in a 30-23 Big Ten matchup on Saturday.

Kurt Warner, a 12-year NFL quarterback, had a message for the Cornhuskers after their first win of the season vs. the Nittany Lions today. The Hall-of-Fame QB is a newly-found ‘Huskers fan ever since his son Kade walked on to the team as a wide receiver back in 2017.

“Again… that’s what I’m talking about @HuskerFBNation @KadeWarner – Great win, great finish, great team win,” Warner wrote on Twitter.

Kade had one reception for 13 yards in Saturday’s game.

The junior’s road to this position wasn’t easy. Just three days into practice his freshman year, Kade suffered a broken hand that forced him to redshirt his first season. After Mike Riley was fired and Scott Frost was hired as head coach before the 2018 season, Kade was unsure of his playing status moving forward.

Five games into his redshirt freshman year, Frost moved Kade into the No. 1 position on the wideout depth chart.

Speaking of redshirt freshman first starts, Nebraska deployed quarterback Luke McCaffrey for the first start of his career on Saturday. The QB position has been a struggle for the Cornhuskers all year as third-year starter Adrian Martinez has wildly underperformed, throwing 24/42 for 230 yards, zero touchdowns and one interception through three games.

McCaffrey was inserted in the third quarter of last week’s game against Northwestern after Martinez was benched. The redshirt freshman provided the team with an offensive boost, throwing 12/16 for 93 yards.

In his first career start, the dual-threat QB led the team to victory with 219 yards of total offense and two touchdowns, one passing and one rushing.

‘Huskers nation hopes this quarterback change is the shift they need to turn their season around. Nebraska will look to string together another win next week against Illinois.