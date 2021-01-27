Kurt Warner Reacts To His Son’s Transfer From Nebraska

Earlier this week, Kade Warner, the son of NFL Hall of Famer Kurt Warner, announced that he’s entering the transfer portal. He is one of several offensive players to leave the Nebraska Cornhuskers this offseason.

“First, I want to thank Coach (Mike) Riley and his staff for giving me a chance when others did not,” Warner wrote on Twitter. “Without them, I wouldn’t have had this amazing experience in Nebraska and for that I am so grateful.

“I also want to thank Coach Frost and his staff for having confidence in me as both a player and a leader. I have learned so much about myself, and about life in general. Nebraska fans are truly the best fans in America, and they have made me feel at home since day one. I want to thank them for making this journey one to remember.”

Shortly after Kade made this announcement, his father shared his thoughts on this situation. Kurt is thankful for the opportunity Nebraska gave his son, but on the other hand he is eager to see what a fresh start can bring.

“Thanks to @HuskerFBNation for giving this young man a chance & allowing him to make some of his dreams come true… but as I know well, sometimes a change comes & great things can follow… to be continued,” Warner tweeted.

Thanks to @HuskerFBNation for giving this young man a chance & allowing him to make some of his dreams come true… but as I know well, sometimes a change comes & great things can follow… to be continued… https://t.co/obxNV3itfM — Kurt Warner (@kurt13warner) January 26, 2021

Kade finished his career at Nebraska with 30 receptions for 236 yards.

Although his numbers weren’t that impressive, Warner was a team captain this past season. The Cornhuskers will have to replace his leadership skills this offseason, which isn’t an easy task.

There is still plenty of time for Warner to turn his career around since he has two years of eligibility remaining.