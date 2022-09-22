Legendary College Football Streak Is Reportedly In Jeopardy

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 23: Student fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate a stop against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Memorial Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska's epic sellout streak is legitimately in jeopardy heading into this weekend.

On Thursday, Nebraska athletic director Trev Alberts said there's still "a little over 1,000 or so" tickets remaining for this Saturday's game against Indiana.

"At this point I think the reality is we're probably on a week-by-week basis," Alberts said, via Brian Christopherson of 247Sports.

Regardless of all the ups and downs, the Cornhuskers have sold out every home game since 1962. That streak may continue this Saturday, but nothing is guaranteed at this time.

Last week, Nebraska was blown out at home by Oklahoma. It was the first game of the post-Scott Frost era.

Nebraska enters this weekend's home game with a 1-3 record. Although this season has been a catastrophe for the Cornhuskers, ESPN's Football Power Index gives them a 63.2 percent chance to defeat the Hoosiers.

This Saturday's game will be Mickey Joseph's second opportunity to show what he can do as the program's interim coach.

Kickoff for the Indiana-Nebraska game is at 7:30 p.m. ET.