JoJo Domann’s collegiate career with the Nebraska Cornhuskers has come to an abrupt end.

Domann underwent season-ending surgery this week for an injury he sustained during the Purdue game.

The veteran linebacker has played at Nebraska for six years and played in 51 games. He’s been a key foundation for the Huskers in attempting to right the ship with Scott Frost and the helm.

Domann sent a message to Nebraska fans on Thursday after his season-ending surgery.

“For the past six years, I’ve been honored to play for Nebraska,” Domann said in a statement. “I’m eternally grateful for the opportunity to be part of a special community and program. I will always be a Husker.”

Domann announced on his podcast “The Beat” that he injured his hand during the Purdue game earlier this season.

He was faced with the choice to undergo surgery now or wait later, but the risk of waiting was too extreme. Domann chose to undergo surgery this week, ending his season in the process.

“Then on Sunday, I got it evaluated and on Monday I got some MRIs and met with Nebraska Orthopedic,” Domann explained, as transcribed by Nebraska Rivals. “That’s when I was suddenly faced with this situation of I need surgery, and sooner rather than later is the best. The sooner I get it, the less damage it would be, and it would be more of a repair. The longer I wait, the more of a chance I could mess it up more and it would be more of reconstruction, and that plays a role in the rehab time. I was faced with that decision on Tuesday, and that was tough to be in that space and for everything to kind of come to this point in time I didn’t feel like I was ready to make that decision. I definitely didn’t feel ready to let go of this place, and I’m just so thankful for my time here, I don’t ever want it to end.”

We wish JoJo Domann all the best in his recovery and look forward to seeing him play on Sundays in coming years.