Longtime Nebraska Starter Is Opting Out Of Final Game

Nebraska football will be without one of its key starters when the team plays its final regular season game on Saturday.

Long-time starter Brenden Jaimes will opt out of this weekend’s game against Rutgers, ending his career with the Cornhuskers. He also announced his intention to prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft.

Jaimes started 40 consecutive games for Nebraska, which holds the program record for offensive linemen. The conference also named him a two-time All-B1G Honorable Mention, while the Cornhuskers awarded him the team’s Offensive MVP in 2019.

On Monday, he shared a heartfelt message that touched on his time spent in Lincoln.

“Being a Nebraska Cornhusker has been one of the greatest experiences of my life. I chose Nebraska to be a part of The Pipeline, a tradition like no other,” Jaimes tweeted.

“After much thought and prayer, I have decided to start a new chapter in my life and prepare for the 2021 NFL Draft,” he said. “Thank you does not seem sufficient enough to express my gratitude to The University of Nebraska, Coach Cavanaugh, Coach Frost, Coach Austin and the rest of the university staff for giving me a chance to live out my dream.”

Jameis doesn’t seem to be the only senior ready to move on from the Cornhuskers. On Saturday, photos captured linebacker JoJo Domann kneeling at midfield in Memorial Stadium, seemingly saying goodbye to his home field.

Jameis won’t exactly go out on a high note, as Nebraska’s 2020 season could basically be described as a disaster. Going into Friday’s game against Rutgers, the Cornhuskers are 2-5.

However, Lincoln will clearly always have a special place in Jamies’s heart. Hopefully the team can send their seniors out on a high note this weekend.

Nebraska will take on Rutgers at 4 p.m. ET on Friday afternoon.