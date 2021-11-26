Look: CFB World Reacts To Nebraska’s Collapse vs. Iowa

There really doesn’t seem to be such a thing as rock bottom for Nebraska football these days. The Huskers’ performance against arch-rival Iowa is pretty strong evidence of that.

Nebraska started today’s game on fire, scoring a touchdown on a 12-play, 75-yard drive. They extended their lead with a touchdown in the second quarter and went into halftime up 14-6.

The game looked like theirs to lose in the third quarter when another touchdown put them up 21-6. But an Iowa field goal drive followed by a blocked punt returned for an Iowa touchdown cut their lead to five. And on the very next drive, they fumbled the ball.

Then on their next drive, Nebraska quarterback Lucas Smothers was sacked in the endzone for a safety. Iowa scored a field goal on the ensuing drive to tie the game up at 21-21.

Nebraska’s collapse has just about everyone on Twitter talking about how terrible they are at finishing games:

Win or lose, Nebraska will not be bowl eligible for the fifth year in a row – their longest such run since Bill Jennings era.

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost has already dismissed several of his assistants amid their 3-8 season. And the 2022 offseason is going to be a tough for Frost.

Frost may have the confidence of the Nebraska athletics department – for now – but he’s going to be on thin ice next year.

Is this the worst that Nebraska has ever been?