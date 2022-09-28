Look: College Football Player Apologizes For His Political Tweet

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view of Memorial Stadium during a game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wyoming Cowboys on September 10, 2016 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Wyoming 52-14. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska punter Brian Buschini issued an apology on Tuesday night after expressing support of newly-elected Italian Primer Minister Giorgia Meloni.

Buschini commented "All Glory to God! Love this!" on a video of a speech Meloni made in 2019.

"Why is the family an enemy? Why is the family so frightening? There is a single answer to all these questions. Because it defines us. Because it is our identity," Meloni said, via Fox News. "Because everything that defines us is now an enemy for those who would like us to no longer have an identity and to simply be perfect consumer slaves.

"And so they attack national identity, they attack religious identity, they attack gender identity, they attack family identity. I can’t define myself as Italian, Christian, woman, mother. No. I must be Citizen X, Gender X, Parent 1, Parent 2. I must be a number. Because when I am only a number, when I no longer have an identity or roots, then I will be the perfect slave at the mercy of financial speculators. The perfect consumer."

Buschini apologized for supporting Meloni without learning more about her background.

"I want to take the time to apologize for a tweet I posted yesterday," Buschini wrote. "I saw a headline from a speech the new Prime Minister of Italy made that seemed to support Christianity and family values. I unfortunately tweeted about this without knowing the background or history of this politician or the movement she is involved with. In no way do I support facism or racism in any form. I apologize for posting without understanding the reality of what I was posting about."

Nebraska fans seem to be very understanding of this situation.

Buschini is averaging 45.2 yards per punt this season. His longest punt went 65 yards.