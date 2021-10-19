Look: College Football’s 5 Hardest Remaining Schedules

Another weekend of college football action is in the books and it brought yet another stunning upset.

No. 2 Iowa fell to Purdue in a blowout, losing the game 24-7. Despite Iowa’s loss, the Big Ten still has four teams in the top ten: Michigan, Michigan State, Ohio State and Penn State.

One of those teams – the Spartans – could be in for a rough end of the season. Mel Tucker’s team is undefeated and gets the weekend off this week, which is a rest the team will need.

Four of the team’s final five games of the season will come against ranked opponents. Three of those opponents are currently in the top 10 overall.

Meanwhile, another Big Ten team has an even more difficult schedule, according to a report from Pro Football Focus.

Here’s a look at the five-hardest remaining schedules.

Top-5 hardest remaining schedules this season 1. Nebraska

2. Michigan State

3. Auburn

4. Texas Tech

5. Indiana — PFF College (@PFF_College) October 19, 2021

The Huskers get the weekend off this weekend, which will be a much-needed rest before a tough run to the end of the season.

Here’s a look at Nebraska’s remaining schedule:

vs No. 25 Purdue

vs. No. 5 Ohio State

@Wisconsin

vs. No. 11 Iowa

Scott Frost and company sit at 3-5 on the season and have a real shot at not winning another game. A 3-9 season might give Nebraska cause to move on from its former star player turned coach.