Look: Concession Prices For Today's Nebraska-Northwestern Game Going Viral

College football is officially back, which means it's time to look at concession prices. It didn't take long for some prices to go viral this Saturday.

Prior to this afternoon's showdown between Nebraska and Northwestern, Darren Rovell of Action Network shared a photo of the concession prices for the game.

Nebraska and Northwestern will square off at Aviva Stadium in Dublin, Ireland.

Though it may sound too good to be true for some fans, a pint of Guinness at the Nebraska-Northwestern game costs $6.48.

When you consider concession prices at venues in the United States, $6.48 for a pint of beer isn't bad at all.

Oddly enough, a hot dog costs more than a pint of beer.

We'd imagine fans in attendance for this Saturday's game will take advantage of the hot dog and beer combo.

Nebraska and Northwestern will kick off at 12:30 p.m. ET. This game will be televised on FOX.