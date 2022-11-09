Look: Controversial Bo Pelini Theory Is Going Viral

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 29: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Bo Pelini during their game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial stadium on November 29, 2013 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images) Eric Francis/Getty Images

There are plenty of factors that led to Scott Frost having a disappointing tenure at Nebraska, and apparently, former head coach Bo Pelini is partly to blame for it.

Sam McKewon of Husker Extra floated out a hypothetical scenario where Pelini hired Frost as his offensive coordinator in 2011. Frost would've then had the chance to work his way up to becoming the head coach of the Cornhuskers.

"There is a way, in an alternate universe, Frost might have experienced Leonhard’s path to the role," McKewon wrote. "Where it might have worked with Frost. Might have.

"And that’s if, in 2011, Frost had been hired by then-Nebraska coach Bo Pelini to run NU’s offense. Maybe Frost would’ve rejected the offer, but Pelini preferred to keep the job in house, and give it to Tim Beck. That wasn’t a terrible choice — Beck went on to coordinate offenses at Ohio State, Texas and now North Carolina State — but Frost, who did boffo work at Oregon, would have been the better choice."

In 2011, Frost was the wide receivers coach for Oregon. He then became the team's offensive coordinator in 2013.

Of course, Frost didn't return to his alma mater until 2018. By then, he already spent time at UCF as a head coach and was considered a popular candidate to revive Nebraska's program.

Maybe this hypothetical scenario would've put Frost on the right path at Nebraska. However, that's a very big assumption.

Nebraska had a lot of patience with Frost, allowing him to coach 47 games. He simply couldn't get the job done.

Frost, 47, should have a chance to rebuild his stock as a college football coach next year.