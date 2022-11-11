Look: Deion Sanders Responds To Nebraska Rumor

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - MARCH 04: Deion Sanders on stage during the 2022 International Poverty Forum at Porsche Cars North America on March 04, 2022 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Derek White/Getty Images)

Former Ohio State assistant coach Zach Smith tweeted on Friday that Deion Sanders is finalizing a deal to become Nebraska's next head coach.

It didn't take long for the folks at 93.7 The Ticket to debunk that rumor.

"So are very own Erick Strickland texted Deion Sanders prior to this segment and asked him if there's any truth to the rumors that Zach Smith said," Nick Sehnert said.

Sanders apparently told Strickland, "No truth to it, my brother."

Sanders has been linked to Power Five programs for the past year due to his success at Jackson State.

Two weeks ago, Sanders acknowledged that he'll entertain calls from other programs in the offseason.

"I'd be a fool and a liar to tell you I'm not going to entertain those things, because I am," Sanders said. "But I have made no plans to move or go anywhere."

That being said, there is currently no indication that Sanders is leaving Jackson State once this season is over.

Sanders has a 23-5 record as the head coach of Jackson State's football program. He should receive a lot of attention from other schools in the coming months.