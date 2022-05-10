Look: Former Nebraska Star's Training Video Goes Viral

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 26: The Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field before their game against the Southern Miss Golden Eagles at Memorial Stadium on September 26, 2015 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Last month, the Philadelphia Eagles made Nebraska center Cam Jurgens their second-round selection in the NFL Draft.

Jurgens is not only a former Cornhusker--he's a Nebraska native, born and raised in Beatrice. The rugged 6-foot-3, 303-pound interior lineman also seems to be at home on a farm.

In a hilarious video shared by the official NFL Twitter account, Jurgens can be seen lining up to block a cow. Instead of engaging with him, the cow runs away, seemingly "scared."

“Like farming, football never stops," reads the caption Jurgens used.

Like we said, Jurgens is at home in the country. Heck, he was even drafted during a tornado warning in Nebraska.

“Oh my God,” Jurgens said, via NBCSports Philly. “It was wild, man.”

Heading into his rookie season with the Eagles, Jurgens appears to be the heir apparent to Jason Kelce at center. He was a third-team All-Big Ten selection last season.