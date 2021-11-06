Look: FOX Graphic Going Viral During Ohio State, Nebraska Game

Heading into Saturday afternoon’s game between Nebraska and Ohio State wasn’t expected to be close for very long.

The Buckeyes entered the game as heavy favorites – favored by two touchdowns. While Ryan Day and company were expected to come out firing, it was the Nebraska defense that showed up early.

The Huskers held Ohio State scoreless through the first quarter. Unfortunately, that defense fell apart in the second quarter as quarterback C.J. Stroud and company started firing on all cylinders.

After opening a 17-3 lead in the second quarter, it looked like Ohio State might start to run away with the game. Instead, Nebraska’s offense answered right back with a 72-yard pass from quarterback Adrian Martinez to wide receiver Samori Toure.

Following the touchdown, FOX showed a graphic that featured Toure. Unfortunately for him, the broadcast team decided to use a photo of Toure with his eyes closed.

Check it out.

they took twenty pictures, and that was the best one. the one where his eyes are closed pic.twitter.com/w6OYHPLFfe — ً (@crafty_consumer) November 6, 2021

Oops!

The only thing that really matters is that Nebraska scored the timely touchdown to cut Ohio State’s lead to 17-10.

Can Nebraska keep this one close? We’ll have to wait and see.