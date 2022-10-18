Look: Hilarious Nebraska Football Mascot Photo Goes Viral

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 24: The mascot for the Nebraska Cornhuskers poses as fans await the arrival of the team before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 24, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Purdue took down Nebraska in a wild, 43-37 shootout in West Lafayette last Saturday.

While the Cornhuskers took an L on the scoreboard, Nebraska mascot Herbie the Husker took one from his counterpart, Purdue Pete.

In a photo shared by Purdue Associate AD Patrick Crawford, Purdue Pete can be seen trolling Herbie with a sign that reads "We have better corn."

Herbie can't even bear to look at the mild insult.

Old-fashioned mascot hijinks and friendly taunting, that's what makes college athletics fun sometimes.

Nebraska had won two in a row under interim head coach Mickey Joseph, but fell to 3-4 with their loss to the Boilermakers. They will look to spring the upset on No. 18 Illinois this Saturday.

Honestly, Purdue fans will be rooting for the Cornhuskers in that game. The Boilermakers (5-2) are 3-1 in Big Ten play, just like Illinois, so a loss for the Illini is good news for Purdue's Big Ten West title hopes.

Of course, the Boilers have to take care of business on their own at Wisconsin this weekend as well.