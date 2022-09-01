Look: Nebraska Addresses Scott Frost Job Rumors

CHAMPAIGN, IL - AUGUST 28: Nebraska Cornhuskers head coach Scott Frost looks on during an college football game against the Illinois Fighting Illini on August 28, 2021 at Memorial Stadium in Champaign, Illinois. (Photo by Joe Robbins/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

If you ask those on social media (or simply those who root for the program or follow college football) Nebraska head coach Scott Frost is at severe risk of losing his job.



But is that actually the case?

Nebraska's athletic director, Trev Alberts, addressed the rumors swirling about Frost's status this week.

The former Huskers football player said he just wants his players to focus on winning.

“At the end of the day, we can’t control social media,” the Huskers AD said, per Jimmy Watkins of the Omaha-World Herald. “We can’t control rumors, innuendo. Stay focused, recognize a lot of it’s noise, and winning solves a lot of problems.”

Nebraska is sticking with Frost for now.

However, the Huskers coach's buyout drops significantly in October.

If Nebraska is still struggling, don't be surprised if the Huskers make a move.