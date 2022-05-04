Look: Nebraska Defender Announces Major Transfer Destination

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMPER 20: Nebraska Cornhusker helmets before their game at Memorial Stadium on September 20, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Miami 41-31. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

Former Nebraska defensive lineman Casey Rogers announced his commitment to Oregon on Wednesday.

Approximately two weeks after entering the NCAA's transfer portal, Rogers shared his decision to join the Ducks via a video on Twitter.

On Tuesday, a day after confirming that he received an offer from Oregon, Rogers listed the Pac-12 school as one of three finalists alongside USC and Auburn.

After not tallying any stats in 2018 and 2019, Rogers recorded 25 tackles, one sack, and a forced fumble for Nebraska in 2020. He missed the first five games with a preseason injury before finishing the 2021 campaign with 17 tackles.

Rogers might have been poised to take on a larger role with the Huskers this season. However, the 300-pound lineman entered the transfer portal after Nebraska's spring game.

While he is graduating from the University of Nebraska this month, Rogers has two more years of eligibility remaining.

Rogers joins an Oregon program that went 10-4 last season with a 47-32 loss to Oklahoma in the Alamo Bowl. He'll look to solidify the defensive line for a unit that surrendered 27.0 points per game