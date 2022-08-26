Look: Nebraska Fans Have Taken Over Ireland

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 23: Student fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers celebrate a stop against the Rutgers Scarlet Knights at Memorial Stadium on September 23, 2017 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

The Nebraska Cornhuskers are thousands of miles away from home for their season opener against the Northwestern Wildcats. However, that didn't stop their fan base from making the trip to Dublin, Ireland.

On Saturday, Nebraska and Northwestern will clash inside Aviva Stadium. Kickoff is set for 12:30 p.m. ET.

Earlier this Friday, a video of Nebraska fans taking over Ireland surfaced on Twitter.

The fans were chanting "Go Big Red" in preparation for tomorrow's game.

After watching this video, it's fair to say Nebraska fans travel extremely well.

Nebraska is entering its fifth year with Scott Frost at the helm. In 2021, the Cornhuskers finished the season with a 3-9 record.

Despite how the past few seasons have played out, there's optimism surrounding Nebraska this fall. If the team can play up to its potential, it could be competitive in the Big Ten West.

Saturday's showdown between Nebraska and Northwestern will be televised on FOX.