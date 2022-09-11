Look: Nebraska Fans React To Scott Frost Departure Video

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 28: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers leaves the field after the game against the Ohio State Buckeyes at Memorial Stadium on September 28, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

When Nebraska hired Scott Frost back in 2017, coming off a 13-0 season at UCF, the move was met with great fanfare.

On Sunday, Nebraska fired Frost, a onetime star quarterback for the Cornhuskers, following Saturday night's 45-42 loss to Georgia Southern. The defeat dropped Nebraska to 16-31 in Frost's tenure.

While Frost's failures were his own, and he was paid handsomely for him, there has to be a lot of disappointment regarding how his time in Lincoln went. He returned to Nebraska as a program hero, ready to lead his alma mater back to the promised land.

He left this morning without a job, and video of his departure is going viral.

Reactions to it are mixed, but many Nebraska fans are noting just how sad a scene it is.

With Frost gone, interim head coach Mickey Joseph will lead Nebraska through the rest of the season.

In the meantime, AD Trev Alberts will be looking for the next man to get a crack at turning around the Cornhuskers.