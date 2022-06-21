Look: Nebraska Football Shirt Goes Viral At Monday Night Raw

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 15: Fans of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watch late game action against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

This week's edition of Monday Night RAW took place at Pinnacle Bank Arena in Lincoln, Nebraska. It was only fitting that a fan in the crowd was wearing a Nebraska Cornhuskers shirt.

At one point during the broadcast, a fan wearing a "Corn, Cows & Fullbacks" shirt was caught on camera.

For years, Nebraska fans have been wearing shirts with this slogan on it. We shouldn't expect that to change anytime soon.

Here's the photo of the Nebraska fan from Monday Night RAW:

Nebraska's football program has been on the decline the past few years, but better days might be ahead.

The Cornhuskers are expected to be a much improved team this fall, especially since it's Year 5 under Scott Frost.

Frost's squad will start the 2022 season on Aug. 27 against Northwestern.