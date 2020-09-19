Nebraska football will be tested right out of the gate in 2020, thanks to the updated Big Ten schedule released earlier today.

The Huskers open things up at Ohio State before playing Wisconsin in Week 2. Nebraska also has a crossover matchup with Penn State, as well as traditional divisional games against Iowa and Minnesota.

Because of how challenging the Huskers’ slate is, many are counting the Big Red out before the season even starts. However, star wide receiver Wan’Dale Robinson isn’t intimidated.

At least, he’s not showing it publicly that is. Here’s how Robinson reacted to the scheduling news today.

It looks like he’s excited about the challenge ahead.

Many are expecting some strides for Nebraska in Year Three under Scott Frost. It won’t be easy to make progress given the opponents on the docket.

On the bright side, if the Huskers do have a good season, no one can say they didn’t earn it.