Look: Nebraska Football Teases New ‘Blackshirt’ Jerseys

On Tuesday afternoon, the Nebraska football program released a video that had fans buzzing.

In the video, Nebraska teased a new uniform that the team might wear during the 2020 season. The emphasis should be on “might” since the team openly posited if the jerseys will be worn this year.

Nebraska teased a new uniform that would celebrate the Blackshirts. Although fans never get a full glimpse of the uniform, it’s looks like an all-white uniform with the Blackshirts logo on the arm.

For those who enjoy Halloween, the latest video also has something for you. For those who just want to see the uniform, good luck.

Check it out.

The Legend of the Blackshirts ☠️ Available in stores 10/26 🎈 Worn by the Huskers in ‘20 ??? Stay Tuned…#TeamAdidas x @AdidasFBallUS pic.twitter.com/nD6rutO4fd — Nebraska Football (@HuskerFBNation) October 13, 2020

Nebraska’s official site breaks down the significance of the Blackshirts.

“Among Nebraska’s best-known traditions is that of the Blackshirts, the nickname for the Huskers’ defensive unit,” the site says. “The nickname, originally two words (Black Shirts), dates to Bob Devaney’s third season as coach and is derived from the black, pullover, contrast jerseys worn by defensive players in practice.”

Fans would love for the Huskers to find some of that era’s defensive dominance. The 2019 season wasn’t very kind to Nebraska fans, who watched their team struggle to slow down opposing offenses.

The Big Ten season officially kicks off on October 24 – just a week and a half away for the fans who have been waiting months to see their favorite football teams again.