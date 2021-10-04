Look: Nebraska Player Has 3-Word Message For Michigan

Has Nebraska football finally turned a corner? We’ll find out for sure this Saturday when the Huskers take on the Michigan Wolverines.

Nebraska made a statement this past Saturday. Scott Frost’s Huskers ran Northwestern off the field in a 56-7 blowout. Four Nebraska players finished with at least one touchdown on the ground, including a three-score game from quarterback Adrian Martinez.

The Huskers will face a much tougher test this Saturday, though. Michigan is coming to town. The Wolverines are 5-0 on the season and coming off a 38-17 victory over Wisconsin.

Both Nebraska and Michigan rely on their rushing attacks to win games. Huskers linebacker JoJo Domann is up for the challenge.

“Bring it on,” Domann said in response to facing Michigan’s high-powered running game.

Michigan leads the Big Ten in rushing yards per game at 255 yards per game. Nebraska’s run defense, meanwhile, ranks ninth at 122.2 rushing yards allowed per game.

The Wolverines have relied on their rushing attack to win games this season. Nebraska might as well sell out to stop Michigan’s rushing attack and force Cade McNamara to beat them through the air. Some have tried, but no one’s succeeded just yet.

Adrian Martinez, meanwhile, will have to be sharp. The Huskers don’t need him to have a miraculous day through the air. They just need him to do what he does best and make plays with his legs.

We’ll learn everything we need to know about Nebraska football this Saturday against Michigan.