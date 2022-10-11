Look: Nebraska Quarterback's Tom Brady Comment Goes Viral

TAMPA, FL - OCTOBER 09: Tampa Bay Buccaneers Quarterback Tom Brady (12) looks out towards the field during the regular season game between the Atlanta Falcons and the Tampa Bay Buccaneers on October 09, 2022 at Raymond James Stadium in Tampa, Florida. (Photo by Cliff Welch/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Nebraska quarterback Casey Thompson took a beating in Friday's 14-13 comeback win over Rutgers.

Thompson was under pressure frequently and was hit hard multiple times. The Texas transfer made it clear Tuesday that he's a bit envious of the roughing the passer call Tom Brady got in his favor on Sunday.

"I wish we had the Tom Brady rule when we played at Rutgers," Thompson said, via Sam McKewon of the Omaha World Herald.

Brady was the beneficiary of a controversial roughing call on Atlanta's Grady Jarrett on Sunday afternoon. The penalty helped the Bucs close out a 21-15 win over the Falcons.

It might not even have been the most egregious roughing the passer call of Week 5 in the NFL though. Last night's penalty on Chiefs defensive lineman Chris Jones probably takes home that honor.

Getting back to Thompson, he threw for 232 yards and a pair of second half touchdowns to help Nebraska beat the Scarlet Knights and move to 3-3 on the season.

That result probably eased some of the pain he felt from taking a beating during the game.