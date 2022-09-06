Look: Nebraska Reveals Change To Depth Chart For Week 2

September 10 2016: A Nebraska Cornhuskers helmet rests on the field during the 52-17 Nebraska Cornhuskers victory over the Wyoming Cowboys at Memorial Stadium in Lincoln, Neb. (Photo by Josh Wolfe/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) Icon Sportswire/Getty Images

Running back Anthony Grant's performance in Nebraska's first two games has earned him a promotion on the depth chart.

According to the new two-deep put out by the Cornhuskers this week, Grant is now the clear starter at running back.

Previously, he had been listed as an "OR" along with Ajay Allen, Gabe Ervin Jr., Rahmir Johnson, and Jaquez Yant, according to Luke Mullin of the Lincoln Journal Star.

Grant followed up a 101-yard, two touchdown performance in the Huskers' season-opening loss against Northwestern with 189 rushing yards and two more scores in last week's win over North Dakota.

For his efforts on Saturday, Grant was named Big Ten Offensive Player of the Week.

The Buford, Ga. native is in his first season at Nebraska after playing for New Mexico Military Institute at the JUCO level the last two years. Grant began his college career at Florida State in 2018 and spent two seasons with the Seminoles.

Nebraska takes on Georgia Southern this Saturday evening.