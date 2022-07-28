Look: Nebraska Wide Receiver Endorsement Deal Going Viral
The name, image and likeness ruling has opened up a world of opportunities for student-athletes; and one Nebraska wide receiver is taking advantage.
A Nebraska wide receiver is signing an endorsement deal with an HVAC company called SOS Heating & Cooling.
Why an HVAC company? Well, it all has to do with the wide receiver's name, and it's a perfect pair.
His name is Decoldest 'Toevadoit' Crawford.
"SOS Heating & Cooling is excited to introduce our new spokesperson Huskers WR Decoldest Crawford. If anyone knows which HVAC company is the coldest in Nebraska, it's him! You'll be seeing a lot more with him soon," the company announced.
A match made in heaven.
Decoldest Crawford is a three-star receiver out of Louisiana. This will be his first season with the Cornhuskers.