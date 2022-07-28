Look: Nebraska Wide Receiver Endorsement Deal Going Viral

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 11: Nebraska Cornhuskers HEad Coach Bo Pelini (center) leads his team onto the field before their game against the Udaho Vandals at Memorial Stadium on September 4, 2010 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska Defeated Idaho 38-17. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

The name, image and likeness ruling has opened up a world of opportunities for student-athletes; and one Nebraska wide receiver is taking advantage.

A Nebraska wide receiver is signing an endorsement deal with an HVAC company called SOS Heating & Cooling.

Why an HVAC company? Well, it all has to do with the wide receiver's name, and it's a perfect pair.

His name is Decoldest 'Toevadoit' Crawford.

"SOS Heating & Cooling is excited to introduce our new spokesperson Huskers WR Decoldest Crawford. If anyone knows which HVAC company is the coldest in Nebraska, it's him! You'll be seeing a lot more with him soon," the company announced.

A match made in heaven.

Decoldest Crawford is a three-star receiver out of Louisiana. This will be his first season with the Cornhuskers.