Look: Old Comment From Nebraska Athletic Director Going Viral

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 16: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches action before the game against the Wisconsin Badgers at Memorial Stadium on November 16, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

An old comment from former Nebraska athletic director Bill Moos is trending following the Huskers' loss to Northwestern on Saturday.

Nebraska opened the season with yet another loss on Saturday, falling to Northwestern, 31-28, in Dublin, Ireland.

Scott Frost is on a scorching-hot seat. He's yet to make a bowl game and appears to be on track for another losing season.

However, when Frost was hired back in 2018, the Huskers' then-athletic director said the rest of the conference was probably running scared.

Yeah, not so much, Bill.

The Huskers former athletic director has since left the school. Frost might be on his way out, too.