Look: Photo Of Dejected Scott Frost Is Going Viral

On Saturday night, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted No. 9 Michigan in a pivotal Big Ten showdown.

The Wolverines entered as a slight favorite, but learned they were in for a dogfight very early on. Michigan and Nebraska went back-and-forth for the majority of the game and things got tense late in the fourth quarter.

With the game tied at 29 apiece, Nebraska got the ball back with a chance to come away with a huge win over a ranked team. Huskers quarterback Adrian Martinez took the ball on a designed quarterback run and appeared to get stopped in a pile of bodies.

However, the officials didn’t blow the whistle, which meant the play was still live. Martinez was stripped of the ball and the Wolverines were set up in great position late in the game.

Here’s the play.

He forced it, and he recovered it.@UMichFootball's @bradhawkins9 just came up with the play of the game (so far). pic.twitter.com/0usUzUY7XJ — Big Ten Network (@BigTenNetwork) October 10, 2021

Every Nebraska fan in the world was devastated to see Martinez fumble the ball in such a big situation.

Huskers head coach Scott Frost couldn’t believe what he was seeing.

Here’s his reaction to the play.

Michigan went on to add a field goal to take a 32-29 lead.

Nebraska got the ball back with a chance to at least tie the game up. After a long pass from Adrian Martinez set Nebraska up in great position, the Huskers’ drive stalled.

The Wolverines walked off with a three-point win to stay undefeated.