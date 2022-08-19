Look: Scott Frost's "Vomit" Comment Going Viral

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 15: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches the team warm up before the game against the Troy Trojans at Memorial Stadium on September 15, 2018 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Practices have been so intense this summer for the Nebraska Cornhuskers there are 15-20 vomits per session. At least that's what head coach Scott Frost claims.

During a radio appearance, Frost said offensive line coach Donovan Raiola has been working his position group hard this summer.

“It’s not because they’re not in shape – he’s just working them hard,” Frost said, via Omaha World-Herald. “I think they love it. He’s kind of freed them up to go be aggressive and I love the way they’re coming off the ball.”

While it sounds like Frost is impressed by Raiola's work, fans aren't so sure he should broadcast the fact that Nebraska is dealing with 15-20 total vomits per practice.

"Yeah this is not good for athletes," one fan said. "No way can they be in top physical shape and ready to perform if they are puking that much in practice. How ridiculous."

"When you get your body to vomit in training, it’s not training anymore. Your body is in flight mode and not making progress," another fan wrote.

Time will tell if Nebraska's offensive line is in peak shape for the 2022 season.

Nebraska will kick off its schedule on Aug. 27 against Northwestern.