Look: Telling Stat Sums Up Nebraska Football’s Problems

If you’re still wondering why Nebraska football isn’t very good this season, look no further than one telling stat.

Courtesy of Tom Fornelli of CBS Sports, the Nebraska Cornhuskers have the worst special teams in all of college football. No, we’re not kidding.

The Huskers’ special teams EPA checks in at -37.92. That’s eight points lower than the holder of the second-worst special teams unit, held by Tulsa. In other words, Nebraska’s special teams are costing the Huskers around a touchdown per game.

Scott Frost needs to get this fixed in a hurry.

Worst Special Teams EPA leaders thru Week 4 1. Nebraska -37.92

2. Tulsa -29.67

3. Western Michigan -21.69

4. Arizona State -17.94

5. Texas Tech -17.03

6. Vandy -16.47

7. Iowa State -16.28

8. Temple -16.02

9. Minnesota -15.45

10. Penn State -14.10 — Tom Fornelli (@TomFornelli) September 27, 2021

What’s unfortunate for Nebraska football is its three losses have all been one-possession games. The Huskers lost by eight to Illinois, seven to Oklahoma and three to Michigan State. How would those games have turned out had the Huskers’ special teams performed better?

If we’re being quite honest, this all reflects back on Scott Frost. He doesn’t deserve all the blame, but poor special teams play usually comes from a lack of attention to detail.

Frost’s biggest failure as a head coach, outside of recruiting, centers in forgetting important details. The Huskers have no reason to be performing so poorly in one of the three phases of the game.

Hopefully Nebraska gets this fixed. It’s going to cost the Huskers an opportunity to play in a bowl game if they’re not careful.

Nebraska , 2-3, takes on Northwestern this Saturday.