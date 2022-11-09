Look: This Nebraska "Curse" Is Going Viral

LINCOLN, NE - AUGUST 30: The Nebraska Cornhuskers take the field for their game against the Florida Atlantic Owls at Memorial Stadium on August 30, 2014 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Eric Francis/Getty Images)

If nothing else, Nebraska football has been successful at one thing this season: putting a "curse" on the teams that beat them.

The Cornhuskers are 3-6 on the year, and Stadium's Brett McMurphy tweeted out the math behind the "Husker Hex" this morning.

The six teams that beat Nebraska were a combined 18-6 entering their matchups with the 'Huskers. Afterwards, they are 5-19.

The full damage can be seen below.

Minnesota's first game after beating Nebraska will be against lowly Northwestern this Saturday.

Will the Golden Gophers avoid the "Husker Hex" or will the Wildcats finally snap their post-Nebraska losing streak? We'll find out.

In the meantime, Nebraska has its own problems to worry about. The Huskers have to travel to No. 3 Michigan this weekend, where they will be heavy underdogs.

A loss will clinch a sixth-straight losing season for the program.