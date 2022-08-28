Look: Tommie Frazier Reacts To Scott Frost's Terrible Decision

LINCOLN, NE - NOVEMBER 29: Head coach Scott Frost of the Nebraska Cornhuskers watches the team warm up before the game against the Iowa Hawkeyes at Memorial Stadium on November 29, 2019 in Lincoln, Nebraska. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Former Nebraska football star quarterback Tommie Frazier still lives and dies with his alma mater on game days.

Unfortunately, Frazier has been doing a lot more dying than living in recent years, including during Saturday's season-opening 31-28 loss to Northwestern in Ireland.

Like so many other Husker fans, Frazier was left questioning his former Nebraska teammate Scott Frost's decision to kick onside with a two-score lead in the second half.

"That onside kick call is going to keep Scott awake tonight," Frazier tweeted during the game.

Frost made the decision to try an onside kick with the Huskers leading 28-17 midway through the third quarter.

Northwestern recovered the attempt, setting up great field position. The Wildcats went on to score 14 unanswered points to win.

"I made that call, so it's on me," Frost said post-game, via ESPN. "At that point in the game, I felt all the momentum was on our side. I thought if we [recovered] it, we could win the game. ... I felt like maybe we were the better team. You can't really foresee them scoring 14 straight and us sputtering after we played well to start the second half on offense.

"Those are excuses. If I had it over, I wouldn't have made the call."

Sounds like Frazier was right about that call haunting the embattled head coach.