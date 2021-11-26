Look: Video Of Nebraska Cheerleader Is Going Viral

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers hosted the Iowa Hawkeyes in a matchup of Big Ten West programs.

Early on, it looked like Nebraska would finally end the season on a high note. The Huskers jumped out to a 21-6 lead in the second half and looked to be en route to a comfortable win.

Unfortunately for the home crowd, the Hawkeyes decided it was time to start playing football. Iowa fought all the way back to 21-18 in the fourth quarter. That’s when things took a bad turn for one Nebraska cheerleader.

Iowa quarterback Spencer Petras rolled out to his right and chucked the ball down the Nebraska sideline. The pass drilled a Nebraska cheerleader in the head.

She’s tough though. She shook off the pass and even had a smile on her face after it was all over – with a flex.

Check it out.

#Huskers cheerleader takes a pass off the head, smiles and flexes. pic.twitter.com/zPthA8FFrc — Cork Gaines (@CorkGaines) November 26, 2021

Good for her!

Unfortunately for the Huskers, they likely won’t be winning this game, even after holding a 15-point lead in the second half.

It’s a tough way for the season to end.