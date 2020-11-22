Luke McCaffrey Has Troubling Comment After Saturday’s Loss

Nebraska’s football program is not in a good place right now.

The Huskers fell to 1-3 on the season with a disappointing loss to Illinois on Saturday. Some are calling the loss to the Illini the worst of Scott Frost’s career. Nebraska was mostly non-competitive in the 41-23 loss at home.

Frost had a troubling admission after the loss.

“I didn’t really see this coming… I was embarrassed by our level of execution in all three phases,” Frost said. “It was almost like our team thought, ‘We won one game, we’re good.'”

Frost wasn’t the only one who made a troubling comment.

Nebraska freshman quarterback Luke McCaffrey said the team did not follow through on its plan for the game. The Huskers were supposed to bring their own energy inside Memorial Stadium, but once kickoff arrived, that plan went away.

“The whole week, we addressed it and discussed it, but we really didn’t change it,” McCaffrey said following the loss on Saturday.

Luke McCaffrey, on team's lack of energy: "The whole week, we addressed it and discussed it, but we really didn't change it." Perplexing. — Steven M. Sipple (@HuskerExtraSip) November 21, 2020

Nebraska has three games left this season. The Huskers have an opportunity to finish strong and build some momentum heading into 2021.

However, based on these comments from Frost and McCaffrey, things could get even uglier moving forward.