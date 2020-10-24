Fans React To Play From Christian McCaffrey’s Brother, Luke McCaffrey

College football fans not familiar with Christian McCaffrey’s younger brother, Luke McCaffrey, are getting pretty familiar with him on Saturday afternoon.

Luke McCaffrey, the younger brother of the Carolina Panthers star, is the backup quarterback for Nebraska. The Huskers’ redshirt freshman QB is making quite the impact against Ohio State on Saturday afternoon, though.

The younger brother of the NFL star had a 47-yard carry on the Huskers’ opening drive, which ended with a touchdown.

While McCaffrey is technically a quarterback, he has some Taysom Hill to his game. It’s not surprising that the Huskers are finding ways to use him all over the field.

Luke McCaffrey is too good an athlete to keep just at one position. — ᴄᴀᴍᴇʀᴏɴ ᴘᴀʀᴋᴇʀᴾᴼ (@CameronParkerPO) October 24, 2020

Nebraska head coach Scott Frost told reporters that he’s mostly going with Martinez because of the experience factor. Martinez has started at quarterback for the past two seasons.

However, Frost believes that he has two starting-caliber quarterbacks.

“If Luke had already been playing and we had the same camp, it probably would have been Luke,” Frost told reporters, per ESPN’s Adam Rittenberg. “We feel we have the luxury of two starters.”

Nebraska’s offense looks good early against Ohio State, but the Huskers are trailing the Buckeyes, 14-7, in the second quarter.

The game is on FOX.