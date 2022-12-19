Major Quarterback Transfer Announces Commitment To Nebraska

LINCOLN, NE - SEPTEMBER 10: A general view of Memorial Stadium during a game between the Nebraska Cornhuskers and the Wyoming Cowboys on September 10, 2016 in Lincoln, Nebraska. Nebraska defeated Wyoming 52-14. (Photo by Steven Branscombe/Getty Images)

Nebraska football has added a major quarterback from the transfer portal.

Former Georgia Tech signal caller Jeff Sims announced his commitment to the Cornhuskers tonight.

Sims appeared in 24 games for the Yellow Jackets over the last three seasons.

With Georgia Tech, Sims completed 364-of-633 passes for 4,464 yards, 30 touchdowns and 23 interceptions. A dual-threat at QB, he also rushed for 1,152 yards and 11 scores.

The 6-foot-4, 219-pound Jacksonville, Fla. native was a four-star recruit in the 2020 class. He started immediately as a true freshman, serving as the Yellow Jackets' top quarterback in all 10 games in 2020.

With Nebraska, Sims joins what all of a sudden looks like a potentially crowded QB room. This year's starter Casey Thompson still has a year of eligibility remaining, if he wants to use it, and the Huskers still have former four-star recruits Chubba Purdy and Logan Smothers on the roster.

Arkansas transfer Malik Hornsby also visited Nebraska over the weekend, giving new head coach Matt Rhule another possible option at quarterback should the onetime four-star prospect commit.