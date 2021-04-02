Matt Farniok had a great run with the Nebraska Cornhuskers, as he played multiple positions on the offensive line and was named a team captain twice. With the NFL Draft set to begin later this April, he appears ready for the next step in his career.

It’s no secret that football players are much more athletic and explosive in the pros compared to the college ranks. Fortunately for Farniok, he decided to gain roughly 10 pounds of muscle during this draft process.

Farniok’s new look was on display at Nebraska’s pro day, where he put up 28 reps on the bench press and ran the 40-yard dash in 5.20 seconds. Additionally, he posted a 33-inch vertical at the event.

We caught up with Matt Farniok this week to discuss this draft process, his career at Nebraska, how he’d grade his pro day, and much more.

The Spun: How’s this draft process been treating you?

Matt Farniok: Fairly well. It’s mostly just waiting and seeing which teams will hit me up to ask questions.

The Spun: How do you think you performed at your pro day?

MF: I think I performed really well. The biggest thing I showed that I’m an athletic offensive linemen and can move really well.

@MattFarniok1 is the real deal! His athleticism was on full display at his pro day. Measured 6’5 311lbs

40- 5.20

Vert- 33

Bench- 28

Shuttle- 4.38

3 cone- 7.14 https://t.co/8MToKNIWki — JL Sports (@JLSports3) March 24, 2021

The Spun: I saw that you gained a few extra pounds of muscle. What was the thought process behind that?

MF: The main process was to lose fat and gain muscle. I needed to change my body and get to the point where I looked better.

The Spun: I want to ask you about your new hairstyle. Nebraska fans were stunned to see the new look. Can you explain the backstory as to why you got the haircut?

MF: I always grew my hair out in college because I figured why not. I always had a good cause for doing it in the end. So I grew it out and then ended up donating it for Wigs for Kid. I felt like it was the right thing to do. Once I was done with my college career, it was time for the long hair to go.

Matt said the long hair was just for college. He didn't just cut it. He donated it to Wigs For Kids. https://t.co/aJdEujgbvx — Erin Sorensen (@erinsorensen) March 22, 2021

The Spun: What’s your best trait, and what’s something you’re working on?

MF: I’d say my best trait right now is my physicality. I’m also really smart. I’m working on my second-level blocking, which incorporates my flexibility and mobility we talked about before.

The Spun: Who are some offensive linemen you like to watch on tape?

MF: Some guys that I really enjoy watching on tape are Quenton Nelson from the Indianapolis Colts and Richie Incognito from the Las Vegas Raiders.

The Spun: What’s it like playing for Nebraska, and what’s the one thing you’ll miss most about it?

MF: Playing there was awesome – you know they have great tradition there. Nebraska produces great offensive linemen and great people in general, so it was an honor being able to play for them and represent them. What I’ll miss most about that place are the coaches and players that are in the locker room.

The Spun: What was it like playing for Scott Frost?

MF: It was cool. Coach Frost is a very energetic guy, he has a great passion for football and a lot of knowledge. When you get to play under someone like that it’s always a ton of fun.

The Spun: Has it hit you yet that you’re just a month away from potentially being on an NFL roster?

MF: I haven’t really thought of it like that. Right now, I’m focused on transforming my body and being the best player I can be. Once I get to that bridge though, I’ll cross it.

The Spun: What is an NFL team getting in Matt Farniok?

MF: Someone who is always going to be there on time. I’m going to know my assignments and I’m always going to try to improve who I am as a person and football player. I’ll always try to create the best version of myself and help out the organization in any way.

Even if Farniok doesn’t hear his name called during the 2021 NFL Draft, he knows that he can still find a way to make a 53-man roster.

“I’m obviously not going to be walking down the red carpet,” Farniok said, via 247Sports. “I’m going to be kind of trying to sneak in the back door. And I’m fine with that … I’ve always prided myself on being a hard worker, being tough, finding a way to overcome whatever is thrown in me. And seeing other guys do it as well – it’s possible.”

Farniok’s versatility makes him an intriguing prospect for any team in need of help in the trenches. In fact, that attribute alone should help him find a home in the NFL this offseason.

