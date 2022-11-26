Matt Rhule Names 2 Reasons He Took Nebraska Job

CHARLOTTE, NORTH CAROLINA - OCTOBER 17: Head coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on during the second quarter against the Minnesota Vikings at Bank of America Stadium on October 17, 2021 in Charlotte, North Carolina. (Photo by Grant Halverson/Getty Images)

Shortly after Nebraska announced that Matt Rhule will become its new head coach, he appeared on ESPN's "College GameDay" to discuss the next chapter of his career.

ESPN's Rece Davis asked Rhule what led to him accepting the Nebraska job.

Not only does Rhule miss coaching football, he has a lot of admiration for Nebraska's history.

"I think it was really two things. Being away from it, the more you miss the players, the more you miss the locker room and coaching," Rhule told Davis. "And then this is Nebraska. This is a team that I grew up not just watching, this is a team that I grew up revering."

Rhule continued, "I can see right away that the leadership is right. There's tremendous alignment, its got the greatest fan base in football, a storied history and storied tradition. At the end of the day, it fits me."

Nebraska has signed Rhule to an eight-year contract. An introductory press conference will take place next week.

Rhule had successful stints at Baylor and Temple. We'll see if he can have success at Nebraska as well.