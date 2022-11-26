Matt Rhule Reportedly Makes Decision On Nebraska Job

ATLANTA, GEORGIA - OCTOBER 31: Head Coach Matt Rhule of the Carolina Panthers looks on after the game against the Atlanta Falcons at Mercedes-Benz Stadium on October 31, 2021 in Atlanta, Georgia. (Photo by Mark Brown/Getty Images)

It was reported on Friday that Nebraska has "zeroed in" on Matt Rhule as its next head coach. Less than 24 hours later, NFL Network's Ian Rapoport provided an update on this potential pairing.

Rapoport has announced that Rhule is taking the Nebraska job. A deal hasn't been signed yet, but both sides are "on the same page,"

Rhule was fired by the Carolina Panthers in October. Despite how poorly things went in the NFL, it's clear that college teams still valued him as a head coach.

Before he went to the pros, Rhule had successful stints at Baylor and Temple.

Rhule will be asked to lift a program that hasn't won more than five games in a single season since 2016.

Nebraska gave Scott Frost multiple seasons to prove he was the right man for the job. After a 1-2 start to this season, he was fired and replaced by Mickey Joseph.

Turning the Cornhuskers into a Big Ten contender won't be an easy task. However, Rhule has proven in the past that he can build up a program.