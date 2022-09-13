Mickey Joseph Reveals First Major Change As Nebraska Coach

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers associate head coach - wide receivers / passing game coordinator - Mickey Joseph during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

Mickey Joseph will be in charge of the Nebraska football program through the rest of the 2022 season.

As the interim head coach, Joseph revealed he has made one alteration to the schedule implemented by his predecessor Scott Frost.

Instead of having Sunday, the typical day after games, as their designated off day, the Cornhuskers will be off on Mondays under Joseph.

A small move, but one way that Joseph can perhaps make his own stamp on the team and try to get the season turned around.

Joseph, 54, is the first Black head coach at Nebraska in any sport. He's also a former quarterback for the Huskers who served as the team's starter during the 1990 season.

The Louisiana native was hired away from LSU to be the wide receivers coach, associate head coach, and passing game coordinator at his alma mater.

Joseph will have his first opportunity as a head coach this Saturday when the Cornhuskers host Oklahoma.