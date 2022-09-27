Mickey Joseph Was Asked About Nebraska's Coaching Search

Dublin , Ireland - 27 August 2022; Nebraska Cornhuskers associate head coach - wide receivers / passing game coordinator - Mickey Joseph during the Aer Lingus College Football Classic 2022 match between Northwestern Wildcats and Nebraska Cornhuskers at Aviva Stadium in Dublin. (Photo By Brendan Moran/Sportsfile via Getty Images) Brendan Moran/Getty Images

While Nebraska conducts a national coaching search, Mickey Joseph continues to run the Cornhuskers on an interim basis.

Joseph lost his first game as interim head coach to Oklahoma on September 17, and he guided the team through a bye week last weekend.

Heading into this week's Big Ten game against Indiana, Joseph said he's not thinking too much about the ongoing search and is focusing on the task at hand.

"Our interview is right now. The next eight games is your interview," Joseph said, via 247Sports' Brian Christopherson.

Joseph added that he didn't realize his brother Vance, the defensive coordinator for the Arizona Cardinals, lost until he spoke to him on Monday.

Joseph, a former quarterback for the Cornhuskers, will look to earn his first victory as interim head coach when Nebraska hosts Indiana on Saturday night.

Kickoff is set for 7:30 p.m. ET on BTN. The Huskers are 1-3 on the season, while Indiana is off to a 3-1 start.