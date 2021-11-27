Moment Between 2 Nebraska Players Went Viral Last Night

On Friday afternoon, the Nebraska Cornhuskers fell to the Iowa Hawkeyes by a final score of 28-21.

The team made college football history with its ninth one-score loss of the season. Redshirt Freshman quarterback Logan Smothers got the start in place of Adrian Martinez, who underwent shoulder surgery earlier in the week.

Smothers performed well, completing 16-0f-22 passes for 198 yards and two rushing touchdowns. Unfortunately it wasn’t all sunshine and rainbows as he also had a fumble and an interception.

After the game, Smothers was visibly upset on the sideline with his head down. However, teammate Trent Hixson spotted that and made sure Smothers left the field with his head held high.

Check it out.

tough moment. really tough spot for a young quarterback. need your teammates there. good stuff @TrentHixson. pic.twitter.com/kxFfZsqUwb — Derek Peterson (@DrPeteyHV) November 26, 2021

That’s being a great teammate.

Nebraska had an unfortunate season, but it’s clear there’s hope for the future. With Scott Frost coming back for at least another season, it’s possible the Huskers can make a run.